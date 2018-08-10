Family fun takes centre stage at northwestern Ontario music festivals

Music lovers in northwestern Ontario are preparing for a weekend full of pop, rock and folk as two music festivals get underway Friday.

Live on the Rock Folk Festival, which has been running for over a decade in Red Rock, begins Friday at 11 a.m. with four daytime workshop-style stages, as well as an evening concert.

"This year we are offering everything from funk to flamenco," said Laura Foulds, chair of the Live on the Rock festival.

"So we've got 22 acts this year," with local favourites like Ian Tamblyn and Lynn Miles returning to the festival stage.

While volunteers in Red Rock, which is just east of Thunder Bay, are preparing for the big weekend, organizers in Ear Falls, about 500 kilometres west of the city, are getting ready to kick off the 23rd Annual Trout Forest Music Festival, also on Friday.

Music by the water

"It's a waterfront festival with three stages that runs from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m.," said Devin Latimer, the Trout Forest Music Festival producer.

"It's pretty much the perfect weekend," and with a variety of music from different artists, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy, he said. "So we don't change it up too much."

"You can do some yoga and you can swim and watch the main stage at the same time," Latimer explained.

A family stage will also be set up for children to enjoy the festival as well, with Al Simmons and Seanster and the Monsters expected to excite the crowd on Saturday afternoon.

"Ridley Bent is always an amazing show, so he'll close out on Sunday for us. The Lonesome Ace String band are a bluegrass trio from Toronto ... they are really amazing," Latimer said.

'Everybody's favourite weekend of the whole year'

Carolyn Mark, Geoff Berner and Kris Demeanor will also be back at the Trout Forest Music Festival as they are expected to perform together as a trio.

Indigenous country artist, Crystal Shawanda, and Murder Murder will also be performing.

"Everyone that's organizing it puts in an awful lot of hours, but really I think it's because they love it ... and it's everybody's favourite weekend of the whole year," Latimer explained.

"Once you get out there and the festival starts happening, it's nothing but delight."

Tickets can be purchased online on the Trout Forest Music Festival website, or at the gate on Friday at the Ear Falls Waterfront Park.