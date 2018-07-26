Fire hazard low to high across northwestern Ontario; crews make progress on blaze near Kenora

Officials with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said crews are making "great progress" on a forest fire that was confirmed at the end of the day on Wednesday in the northwest region.

Kenora Fire Number 18 is located near Longpine Lake, approximately 45 kilometres west of Kenora, Jonathan Scott, a fire information officer, announced in a written release Wednesday.

Officials said the fire is not under control at 15 hectares, but crews have encircled the fire perimeter with hose lines.

Scott stated the current forest fire hazard is high in the Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances regions, while it remains moderate to low in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors.

With the Victoria long weekend coming up, officials are reminding people about safe campfire practices.

Scott recommends campers choose the site of their campfire carefully and keep the fire small, never leave it unattended and drown it with water when putting the fire out. He added that people should make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the site.