6 new fires in northwestern Ontario, more expected as temperature rises

Six new fires were reported in northwestern Ontario as of Wednesday evening says Jonathan Scott, the fire information officer for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"Most of them were small and four are already declared out, one is being observed and the other is still classified as not under control," Scott said.

He said there were two fires in each of Red Lake and Nipigon Districts, while the other fires were located in Dryden and Kenora Districts.

The two fires burning in the Nipigon District each measured at approximately 0.1 hectares in size and have been extinguished as of Wednesday afternoon, while the fire in Red Lake is being monitored at 1.2 hectares.

'Hold-over lightning fires'

Scott added that temperatures are expected to rise over the next week, which will "increase the fire hazard across the northwest region."

"We have a good amount of resources on alert at this time," Scott added.

As well, he said the ministry anticipates seeing some "hold-over lightning fires," which are fires that have started from lightning strikes over the last few days.

"There may be more lightning over the next few days" as well Scott said, as the weather is expected to become warmer and drier.

Currently in the northwestern Ontario region, Scott said there are 75 active fires and "four are classified as not under control and the rest are either being held, under control or being observed."