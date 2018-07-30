Weekend lightning sparks 23 new fires in the northwest on Sunday

Widespread lightning over the weekend helped start 23 new fires in northwestern Ontario on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

As of approximately 7 p.m. on July 29, there were 98 active fires in the region, with 30 of them not under control, three being held, seven under control and 58 of them under observation.

Fort Frances fires 23 to 27 ranged from 0.1 hectares to 2.5 hectares in size with fire 23 extinguished as of Monday, the ministry said. Fires 24 and 25 were being observed, while fires 26 and 27 were listed as not under control

Out of the 23 new fires, three of them sparked in Dryden. Dryden fires 33 and 35 were not under control while fire 34 was declared out Sunday evening.

There was one new fire in the Thunder Bay district, located approximately one kilometre north of the CN rail line at Baldhead Lake in Wabakimi Provincial Park. It is about 0.1 hectares in size and was not under control.

Five new fires sparked in the Sioux Lookout area by Sunday evening as well. Sioux Lookout fires 89 and 90 were being held while fires 91, 92 and 93 were not under control.

Two fires in the Kenora area were also not under control, while another was put out.

All five new fires in the Red Lake area were not under control; they range in size from 0.3 hectares to two hectares.

According to a written release by the ministry on Sunday, the fire hazard is high in Kenora, Sioux Lookout and portions of the Red Lake district, while it was predominately moderate in Dryden, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and the Nipigon districts.