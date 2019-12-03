No injuries in North Star Air 'accident' near Sachigo Lake

North Star Air said there were no injuries after one of its aircraft was involved in an "accident" near Sachigo Lake on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the company said the unspecified accident occurred at about 9:10 a.m. local time. The aircraft — a Basler BT-67 cargo craft — had no passengers on board at the time, and both flight crew members were uninjured.

No further details were immediately provided.

North Star Air has notified the Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada about the incident, and the company said it will cooperate with the investigation into the cause of the accident.

Sachigo Lake is located about 640 km north of Thunder Bay.