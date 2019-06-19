Students and staff at Confederation College celebrated a grand opening of a new campus in Marathon, Ont., on Wednesday, which includes classrooms, a computer lab and a student lounge.

"This location is more central, it's right on the main road into Marathon and it's a far more visible location," Confederation College president Kathleen Lynch told CBC News, "and the real benefit of this location too is that we have a lot more space all in one area."

The 3400 square foot campus is located "adjacent to the Canadian Tire store" and features a large open area with small classrooms for a variety of their programs including healthcare, business and community services.

"We also offer the personal support workers program, so we have a lab set up that [students] can use to practice their skills for the program," Lynch explained.

She said the new campus offers both on-campus and distance learning courses for students all across the north shore and students, "especially those who were in the former space," in Marathon are already raving about the new location.

Rose and Garland Moses from Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation offered a blessing at the grand opening of new campus. (Confederation College/ Submitted)

"It's beautiful. There's a lot more room here," graduate of the Early Childhood Education program, Tiffany Godin stated in a written release. "At the former location there wasn't a place for us to sit between classes. It's awesome that now have our own space to hang out and chat."

The former Confederation College in Marathon was located inside a high school, Lynch said.

On Wednesday, staff were able to give a tour of the new space to encourage new students to attend.

"It lets everyone quickly know that we are here for them and they are welcome on campus. We are grateful for the many project partners, and the significant effort of our campus staff, who helped us reach this important milestone in our Northshore Campus story," Lynch said in Wednesday's release.