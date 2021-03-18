Advocates welcome provincial youth mental health funding, say more is needed

Youth and advocates for people with mental health issues say they welcome news that the province is increasing funding for mental health in northwestern Ontario, but some say more money should be spent on services other than psychiatry.

Ontario announced Monday that it would provide more than $1.5 million in annual funding to hire up to six psychiatrists for the Child and Adolescent Multidisciplinary Psychiatry Services (CHAMPS) Program, operated by the Thunder Bay hospital in partnership with St. Joseph's Care Group.

The goal is for Thunder Bay to serve as a centralized hub from which satellite services can operate, the government said in a news release issued Monday.

Some money will also help to develop a response to mental health and addiction challenges in the region through local community-based services, including culturally safe services for Indigenous children and youth, the province said.

Access to mental health professionals is desperately needed, said Kamryn Woloschuk, a peer mentor with the Regional Multicultural Youth Council.

"We heard a lot of stories about people calling help lines or reaching out and then [experiencing] huge wait times," she said.

Professionals who understand Indigenous youth's experience

"Some of the funding is going specifically toward Indigenous youth and specialized care... So it'll go toward creating safe spaces, which is what we really want. It's not going to cure everything, of course, but I think it's definitely a good place to start."

One of Woloschuk's fellow members of the youth council agreed that Indigenous youth need more safe spaces.

But they also need mental health professionals who really understand their life experience, Bethany Koostachin said.

"I grew up in the foster care system, and I did have counselors, but these counselors were just… young people with an education degree," Koostachin said. "And they try to do the research and the training but it's not enough. It's not enough to actually support these youth in a meaningful way. It's just a way for these youth to vent and then feel empty afterward because there's no actual support."

A lot of counselors don't want to address racism, sexism and the effects of colonialism, she added.

It's important that any psychiatrists the province hires are not only skilled at the core elements of their jobs but also understand the systemic barriers that Indigenous youth face in society over and above those of non-Indigenous youth, Koostachin said.

There is also a role for the federal government in mental health by supporting initiatives like housing and language revitalization programs, which contribute to mental health, she added.

Services other than psychiatry

The government's funding announcement is worthwhile because it's important for youth to have a broad range of options for addressing their mental health concerns, said Sarah Nelson, the northwest lead for Catalysts X, a small non-profit that works with emerging activists and social entrepreneurs.

But, she said, it's important to fund much more than psychiatry.

Indigenous youth also need access to mental health counsellors and traditional healing modalities, she said.

And the government needs to ensure that elders and traditional knowledge-keepers are properly compensated for the mental health support that they provide to people, Nelson said.

"We have intergenerational trauma," she said. "With all the work that I've done over the last decade, I would say, like, everyone has experienced [it]... And they feel the effects of the residential school system in particular on their families. ...So, yeah, for me, it's kind of bigger than just funding psychiatry."

One mental health advocate in the city agreed with Nelson that the province needs to step up funding for counselling services provided by psychologists, social workers and other non-medical professionals.

Focusing on psychiatry is "like putting a Bandaid over a bullet hole," Kai Crites said.

Kai Crites is an advocate for people with mental health issues. He said people who need medication for mental health issues also need counselling to help them with skills, self-care and mindfulness. (Submitted by Kai Crites)

"If we're only funding psychiatrists, there's going to be a gap in care, where, you know, people are getting a diagnosis, they're getting medication monitoring, but they're not getting any help for trauma. They're not getting any help for skill building. And that's what's needed," he said.

"I don't know, really, anybody who's on a mental health medication that hasn't also had to work on their skills and their self-care and mindfulness."

Wait lists at some agencies that serve people with mental health issues have been skyrocketing during the pandemic, Crites said.

"What about these other service providers that are providing mental health care that aren't servicing people in enough time to address a problem before it turns into a crisis where a person ends up at the hospital?" he asked.

Crites believes the government needs to spend more on services such as mental health support in schools aimed at preventing serious mental health problems in the first place.