Northern Skies airplane belly lands in Pikangikum First Nation
An official with Northern Skies Air Service says a plane carrying five passengers and two crew members landed on its belly in Pikangkium First Nation on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday
No one was injured in the incident, and airline staff are working on getting the aircraft off the Pikangikum airport runway, airline CEO Ron Basaraba said.
He said the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating, as the airline does not yet know what caused the belly landing.