Northern Ontario's rugged landscape creates challenges as search continues for missing plane

The rugged landscape of northwestern Ontario is presenting some challenges for search crews looking for a missing aircraft, and its two occupants.

The search for a Cessna 208 plane is into its fourth day as of Friday.

Crews are focusing on the planned flight path of the plane, between Nakina and Eabametoong First Nation.

"Some of the factors that can affect the search are the visibility and the weather as well as the terrain. So our crews are well trained and they just ensure that they search, they adjust their search parameters based on those conditions," explained Maj. Emmanuelle Gratton, who is coordinating the Air Task Force established in Thunder Bay.

The small plane had two people on board and was travelling from Nakina, Ont., on Tuesday.

The plane was destined for Eabametoong First Nation but never arrived.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre shared a photo of the search area in northern Ontario. Crews have been searching for a missing aircraft since Tuesday. (Joint Rescue Coordination Centre/Twitter)

Officials with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said the snow, trees and valleys are posing challenges to searchers.

Crews are covering about 150 kilometres of land between Nakina and the plane's intended destination.

Nakina is located about 345 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont. Search efforts moves an air force task based to Thunder Bay Thursday, with crews working into the night.

"We fly from different altitudes to see from different angles to have a different view of the ground, we continue to search for any indication of the missing aircraft," said Gratton.

A number of organizations are now involved in the search, including the Canadian Coast Guard, with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police and Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.

The a spokesperson with the JRCC said an Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant SAR helicopter is also on its way to Thunder Bay Friday to assist with the search.

Gratton said the support in the region has been greatly appreciated thus far.

"We're really happy with all the support we're getting in the local community and all the assets … that have been involved in a search. The weather yesterday was really good, we're hoping that we can have some success again today with the weather," she added.