The province is promising financial help for northern Ontario businesses to weather the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northern Ontario Recovery Program was announced Monday morning by a group of regional Progressive Conservative MPPs, including three cabinet ministers.

The $20-million program, which will be administered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, will provide grants to a maximum of $25,000. Eligible projects include building renovations, business restructuring, marketing initiatives and safety improvements.

Greg Rickford, the province's minister of northern development, said an example of a potential project could be a tourist camp needing to enhance their dock space to ensure physical distancing among guests or restaurants that have to reconfigure their dining space.

"Businesses are going to have to change the way they do business, including not just how they reach customers but how they treat customers, whether that's physically in their stores, if they're tourist camp operators, or in their restaurants or in their factories," Rickford said.

"It's likely those changes are going to be around for a while."

Rickford said businesses are eligible for expenses that date back to the start of the province's emergency declaration in March, with applications open from Oct. 1 until the end of 2020.

"We intend to turn the applications around quickly, especially those businesses who incurred expenses already and providing they fit the criteria we hope that within weeks they'll be reimbursed for those costs," Rickford said.

NDP Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell said the announcement of the program is finally a recognition by the government that many northern Ontario businesses have been severely affected by the pandemic.

But the proof is in the pudding, she said.

"We've seen announcements from this government in other areas like child care in March, saying we're going to be helping those child care spaces, and they're still waiting for the money," Monteith-Farrell said, adding that businesses have also been asking for relief from expenses like insurance costs or rent and mortgage payments.

Rickford called on the federal government to develop a similar program to "stack" funding.