Elected officials across northern Ontario are speaking out against a proposal to redraw the region's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposed redistribution would result in a net loss of one seat in northern Ontario, going down to nine from the current number of 10.

The 10 sitting northern Ontario MPs, representing all three major parties, jointly signed an open letter to the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission of Ontario opposing the changes.

"We all agree that losing democratic representation in northern Ontario is contrary to the interest of the people of northern Ontario," said Marcus Powlowski, the Liberal MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River.

In northwestern Ontario, the changes would see the consolidation of parts of the Kenora and Thunder Bay-Rainy River ridings. That change would lead to the creation of one Kenora-Rainy River-Thunder Bay riding that spans from the Manitoba border to Lake Superior, encompassing the south side of Thunder Bay.

A new Kiiwetinoong-Mushkegowuk riding would be created, combining northern portions of the Kenora, Thunder Bay-Rainy River, Thunder Bay-Superior North, and Timmins-James Bay ridings.

Proposed redistricting in northern Ontario could lead to massive ridings like the proposed Kiiwetinoong—Mushkegowuk riding, which is estimated to be roughly the sized of France and Germany combined. (Submitted by the Federal Electoral Boundary Commission)

Powlowski said increasing the geographic footprint of the ridings would present challenges.

"There would be a lot more work for the office and a lot more limited ability to respond to people's requests for assistance," Powlowski said.

"There's a whole bunch of things an MP does and adding an extra 25,000 people, 500 kilometres away, would make it more difficult for whether you're a business in Kenora, a farmer in Dryden, or a worker in Thunder Bay, would make it that much harder to get heard in Ottawa, to get heard by your representative member of parliament and have your member of parliament address your concern."

Charlie Angus, the NDP MP for Timmins — James Bay was similarly blunt about the new proposal, telling CBC News in August that it was bad for voters in northern Ontario.

"We sure as hell are not gonna let them take another voice away from northern Ontario," Angus said.

"I've watched these electoral boundary fights a number of times and I've found that if we aren't organized, northern Ontario gets kicked in the teeth."

Opposition against the proposed redistricting in northern Ontario has brought politicians from the major parties together, including Timmins — James Bay MP Charlie Angus. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

Ahead of public consultations, it appears some of that co-ordination is underway as municipal councils are also speaking out against the proposed redistribution of federal electoral districts.

On Monday, Thunder Bay city council passed a resolution advocating against the changes, with similar motions going before councils in Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances.

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, which represents cities and towns in northeastern Ontario, have issued a media release opposing the changes.

"I think one of the bottom lines is, I can't see people in Thunder Bay and Kenora being happy with this arrangement," Powlowski said. "I think most people in northern Ontario would think we're getting screwed here."