Province extends northern Ontario lockdown

Northern Ontario will remain under lockdown for at least another two weeks.

The province on Thursday announced it was extending the COVID-19 restrictions for the seven health unit areas to Jan. 23. When the lockdown was first announced, it was expected to only last for two weeks in northern Ontario and would have expired on Saturday.

Earlier Thursday, Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille said she would support an extension of the lockdown.

While the lockdown will continue, elementary and high school students in northern Ontario will return to in-class learning on Jan. 11. Schools in southern Ontario will remain online until at least Jan. 25.

In a news release, the province said limited access to reliable internet service in northern Ontario was a consideration in the decision. Schools have been operating online this week.

As of Thursday, the Thunder Bay District had 54 active COVID-19 cases, and the Northwestern Health Unit had 38 active cases.