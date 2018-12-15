Northwestern Ontario will be 'well-represented' after health care amalgamation: Rickford

Northern Ontario will be "well-represented" after the PC government transfers control of Ontario's health care system to a new, Toronto-based super agency, a provincial minister said.

The issue was raised at the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) conference, which wrapped up Friday.

Sioux Lookout Coun. Joyce Timpson said she was concerned the amalgamation of various services — including health care — would be Toronto-centric.

Earlier this year, the government announced it would dissolve the 14 Local Health Integration Networks, merging their duties, along with those of several other existing health agencies, under a new Toronto-based initiative called Ontario Health.

"How are you going to address one-size-fits-all?" Timpson asked at the NOMA conference.

Kenora-Rainy River MPP, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford said Northwestern Ontario will have representation in any new boards or agencies the province creates.

"There won't be any lack of representation from the political ridings of Kiiwetinoong or Kenora-Rainy River on those boards," Rickford said. "There are already a couple, but we have some spots we're reserving to make sure that we have a full complexion of what we're trying to achieve through those boards."

