Travel to and from remote, northern First Nations increasing

One airline servicing a number of remote First Nations in northwestern Ontario says it's passenger volume is slowly increasing to pre-pandemic levels.

North Star Air, which services 15 remote communities, is now operating at about 75 per cent of its passenger capacity.

"We've resumed to about 75 per cent, call it normal traffic. But, this past week we've seen three communities announce they're going back into lockdown, and we expect more to follow, and that will have a definite impact on our operations," said Jeff Stout, the company's president.

"We started to see it pickup in the end of June, and it's been a slow build, but again, every community has been treating this pandemic differently, and it's taking each community on a case by case basis to create the capacity to meet their demand."

Stout said the increase in demand is mainly people from remote First Nations flying into larger centres, like Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout for medical appointments or other necessities. He said inter-community travel is not contributing to the increasing passenger loads as much as travel north-south is.

"We are trying to make sure we have enough seats, and it's definitely an art to make sure that we have enough seats, but at the same time, enough seats filled on the airplane to pay the bills."

Stout said the company has been able to keep all of its employees on the payroll since the early summer, partially because of government programs to assist businesses during the pandemic. He said other subsidies for passengers from the provincial government have also helped keep the airline moving.

If travel is once again restricted or reduced, Stout said the company is in a better position than it was in March.

"We know a little more how to ride it out now. We made adjustments to our capacity, and how to configure our airplane, and that made a big difference. Because one thing we noticed is while passenger demand decreased, we saw an increase in our freight volumes on our scheduled planes."

Stout said the future success of the airline, is dependent on if the federal and provincial governments are able to assist with keeping staff on the payroll, should traffic decrease.

"We have our game plan, it's just understanding to what extent we have to execute it."