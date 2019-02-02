Curling playdowns heat up Nipigon arena

Some of Northern Ontario's best curlers are on the ice at the Nipigon arena this weekend, as they vye for spots in the national championships.

The Northern Ontario Curling Association is hosting the event, which includes four women's rinks, with the winners going on to compete in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts later this month, and eight men's rinks, who are all aiming for a spot in the Brier in March.

"This is our first year running a joint men's and women's provincial event," said Leslie Kerr, executive director of the Northern Ontario Curling Association.

"We've had the event in an arena for the men a couple of times, so this year we decided to combine it, and have the men and women both play on arena-quality ice, and prep them for going to the nationals," she said.

A bigger event

Arena ice, Kerr said, is faster than ice made in curling clubs, and both national championships will be played in arenas.

"I know that the players really enjoy being able to play on arena ice in preparation for the national event," she said.

The ice quality isn't the only reason the events are combined this year, however, Kerr said; organizers simply wanted to make it a bigger event this year.

"Last year, we only had three women's teams enter, so it was a fairly quiet event," she said. "Having it with the men's, there's a higher profile, more people coming to watch, just more opportunity for it to be a big event, rather than just a smaller, three-or-four-team provincial."

Declining numbers

This year, Kerr said, eight men`s teams are competing, including the Brad Jacobs rink, which represented Northern Ontario at the 2018 Brier.

Krista McCarville`s rink is among the four women`s teams playing; they represented the region at last year`s Scotties.

Kerr said the number of teams is indicative of a national trend.

"Participation in competitive events like this is declining," she said. "In Northern Ontario ... we'd have six or eight teams in a club playing for one spot at the regions, and then there was a playdown at the regions to go to the provincials."

"There was lots and lots of teams years and years ago, but participation in the highly-competitive events is definitely declining."

There are efforts underway to reverse that, Kerr said. The Ontario Curling Council runs programs directed at training more curlers to compete in high-level events like those happening this weekend.

Some of the curlers competing in Nipigon, including Tanner Horgan and Kira Brunton, have been part of those programs, Kerr said.

The playdowns wrap up on Sunday. For draw times and standings, visit the event's website.

Tickets are available at the Nipigon arena.