Thunder Bay's Krista McCarville edges her way into national championships

Krista McCarville will once again represent northern Ontario against Canada's top female curlers.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., skip and her rink from the Fort William Curling Club edged out Jenna Enge and her squad, 8-7 in Sunday's women's final of the northern Ontario playdowns. Enge's rink had a pan-northern flare, consisting of members from Thunder Bay's Port Arthur Curling Club and Greater Sudbury's Idylwylde Curling Club.

The five-day-long event in Nipigon, about 100 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, brought out the best of the top curlers across the region, said Leslie Kerr, the executive director of the Northern Ontario Curling Association. The winners of the men's and women's draws go on to represent northern Ontario in their respective national championships: the Tim Hortons Brier and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

"The play has been great," Kerr said. "The level of competition is second to none; all of the teams performed well."

"People are really excited," Kerr continued of the atmosphere in the Nipigon Arena, where the event was held. "The beginning of the week, the crowds were a little slow ... but the weekend, the crowds have been good."

"Everybody's excited and pumped to see who our [northern Ontario] champions are going to be."

McCarville was down 6-4 by the end of the seventh end but quickly tied it up. Then, down 7-6 heading into the tenth end, she scored a pair in the final frame to win 8-7.

The fact that the northern Ontario playdowns were contested in an arena, rather than a curling club, which is common, gave the competitors a taste of what they will face when they go to the nationals.

"It's a daunting experience to go from playing in a curling club to playing in an arena, with four sheets and heavy action and noise and people yelling and screaming," Kerr said.

"With this ... there is still the big arena feeling of the event."

This will be the third time in four years McCarville will represent northern Ontario at the Scotties.

In the men's final, Team Jacobs from Sault Ste. Marie was crowned the 2019 Northern Ontario Men's Champions, defending their title with a 7-5 win over Team Horgan from Sudbury.