Northern Ontario Curling Association cancels competitions until further notice

The Northern Ontario Curling Association (NOAC) has halted all of its upcoming curling competitions until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've held a provincial championship every year since we became an organization, since the Brier started in 1927," NOAC executive director Bobby Ray said Monday. "Not even the Second World War stopped us from hosting a provincial championship."

"It's been hard," he said. "It's been gut-wrenching and heart-aching for everyone that had to make that decision."

The decision means that defending northern Ontario champions will be offered spots in the upcoming Brier, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, and mixed doubles national championship, all of which will be held in a bubble in Calgary.

Defending northern Ontario seniors and masters champions have also been offered berths in their respective national championships, which are scheduled to take place in fall 2021.

NOAC has not yet held northern Ontario mixed and club championship playdowns; those have tentatively been scheduled for fall 2021 (the national championships in those divisions are also taking place in fall 2021).

And finally, northern Ontario U15, U18, U21 and wheelchair curling championships have been cancelled until further notice. NOAC said that's because Curling Canada has cancelled the national championships in those divisions due to the pandemic.

Ray noted, however, that NOAC's decision doesn't affect club play in the region.

"We absolutely encourage people to curl inside of their club, if they're club's operating, because that's within the emergency orders that are presented by the province," he said. "You can curl in your cohort of 50 people."

"The reason we can't host competitions is because it's recommended you don't curl outside of your cohort of 50 people, that you don't travel, and that you don't visit other communities."