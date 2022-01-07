Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Learn how this caterer from Thunder Bay, Ont. pivoted to virtual cooking classes during the pandemic

Rhonda Bill's virtual classes are attended by people across the country, here's why.

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Rhonda Bill owns A Fine Fit Catering and Consulting in Thunder Bay. (Submitted by Rhonda Bill)

This week's edition of Northern Nosh is thanks to Up North listener Jonathan Woodbeck.

He suggested I learn more about a food business in Thunder Bay called A Fine Fit Catering and Consulting, owned by chef Rhonda Bill.

In his email, Jonathan said: "Pre-COVID she provided in-person classes and now has transitioned to virtual classes online. I can't say enough about the experience — she is an amazing chef with a delightful personality and is an amazing teacher."

Thanks for the the suggestion, Jonathan.

So to learn more, I reached out to Rhonda Bill. I started by asking her how teaching became an integral part of her catering business.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North7:20Northern Nosh: A Fine Fit Catering
Jonathan introduced us to Chef Rhonda Bill, owner of A Fine Fit Catering in Thunder Bay. During the pandemic, Bill has been bringing people from across the country together through virtual cooking classes. Jonathan started the conversation by asking how teaching became an integral part of her catering business. 7:20

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

