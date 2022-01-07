Learn how this caterer from Thunder Bay, Ont. pivoted to virtual cooking classes during the pandemic
Rhonda Bill's virtual classes are attended by people across the country
This week's edition of Northern Nosh is thanks to Up North listener Jonathan Woodbeck.
He suggested I learn more about a food business in Thunder Bay called A Fine Fit Catering and Consulting, owned by chef Rhonda Bill.
In his email, Jonathan said: "Pre-COVID she provided in-person classes and now has transitioned to virtual classes online. I can't say enough about the experience — she is an amazing chef with a delightful personality and is an amazing teacher."
Thanks for the the suggestion, Jonathan.
So to learn more, I reached out to Rhonda Bill. I started by asking her how teaching became an integral part of her catering business.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
