'An apple a day': Northern Fruit and Vegetable Program launches in Thunder Bay region

Cucumbers, sweet peppers, melons and squash will be a twice-weekly treat for 15,000 elementary students in northwestern Ontario, after Thursday's launch of the Northern Fruit and Vegetable Program.

The program – a partnership between the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, seven school boards, the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and the provincial government – provides twice-weekly servings of fresh produce to children at 87 schools in the Thunder Bay area, as well as those along the north shore of Lake Superior and in many First Nations.

"What I really like about this program is that its really promoting healthy eating in children," said Dr. Janet DeMille, the TBDHU medical officer of health.

'I think it's amazing'

"It's fun," she said, explaining that children get to try new foods and experiment with different flavours, such as the Strawberry Smoothie Surprise, which includes berries, bananas, soy milk and grated raw squash.

The bright pink beverage was a hit with 13-year-old Athena Willoughby.

"I think it's amazing. I can't taste the squash, but it's in there, so if anything it's healthier than it would have been if it was made without the squash," she said.

Willoughby is a fan of the program, which began in January and will run until June.

Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit says the goal of the Northern Fruit and Vegetable Program is to introduce elementary school-aged children to healthy eating habits. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Teaching healthy eating, preventing disease

"I think it helps a lot of children who can't bring healthy snacks to school," she said. Helping kids learn healthy eating habits, and hopefully sharing that knowledge with their families are goals of the program, said DeMille.

"It's not just about eating their fruits or vegetables, but it's learning about them and kids go home and they're excited or interested in fruits and vegetables because of how they're presented through this program and they're actually more likely to bring their family onboard with that as well, asking their parents to get this or get that or prepare this."

It's also about trying to prevent the development of chronic health problems, she said, remembering something her mother always used to tell her.

"An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and that really applies here. Because with healthy eating, you're less likely to get ill, don't have to go the doctor, don't have to go to the hospital and wouldn't that be great."