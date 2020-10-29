Over 50 dogs retrieved from northern communities to find new homes

Dozens of dogs and puppies from northern communities are on their way to new homes in southern Ontario.

Last weekend, a group from United by Animals travelled to Kenora and Dryden, where they picked up more than 50 dogs that had been retrieved by rescue organizations from communities in northern Ontario and Manitoba with an overpopulation.

Jennifer Bluhme, the acting chief of the animal protective services department with the Ontario SPCA, said their northern rescue program only resumed last month after being paused since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between the extended hiatus, as well as the looming winter season, Bluhme said it's important to retrieve the dogs now.

"There are so many animals that need to make the trip south and if they don't make the trip south they're going to have to face a harsh winter, which sadly in some cases they wouldn't survive," she said.

A worker holds two dogs retrieved by a group including the Ontario SPCA to be rehomed. (Supplied/Ontario SPCA)

She said the Ontario SPCA's community engagement team brought 5,000 pounds of pet food that had been donated by Pet Valu to send to northern communities.

Bluhme said the pandemic necessitated specific safety protocols while transporting animals, including wearing masks and face shields in enclosed indoor spaces, contactless transferring of pet food and having only one person per vehicle.

"We've had to put quite a number of precautions and safety measures in place," she said.

Bluhme said the process to retrieve the animals, provide them with proper care and then transfer them to be rehomed takes a large team.