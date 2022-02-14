3 northern First Nations in Ontario see spike in COVID-19 cases, prompting federal support

Three First Nations in northwestern Ontario are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, prompting response from government agencies and neighbouring communities.

Eabametoong First Nation had 113 active cases as of Monday, while Pikangikum First Nation had 77 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation had 165, according to the Sioux Lookout First Nation Health Authority (SLFNHA).

The three communities account for a total of 355 cases of the 427 total active ones in the SLFNHA catchment area, which covers 31 communities in the northwest.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said in a statement Friday the agency is supporting all three communities due to their high case counts.

An ISC spokesperson told CBC News a number of resources have been deployed to each community in response to the most recent outbreaks, including additional funding for Mishkeegogamang and Eabametoong.

"This funding will provide perimeter security, food security and traditional harvesting, cleaning supplies, senior and cultural supports, mental health supports, community workers, transportation and administration," reads the statement from ISC, referring to Eabametoong specifically.

ISC said Friday it continues to work with community leadership, tribal councils and health partners to help with local responses to each outbreak.

First Nation helping neighbour First Nation

Neskantaga First Nation stepped up to aid neighbouring Eaebametoong First Nation over the weekend.

Today the community of Neskantaga supported wood and some traditional food to a neighbouring community that is facing a covid-19 outbreak Eabemetoong First Nation (Fort Hope). Eabemetoong has been in a lockdown since February 6. Prayers to that community and others communities. <a href="https://t.co/i6OvgjFELE">pic.twitter.com/i6OvgjFELE</a> —@NeskantagaFN

The remote First Nation, with scarce resources of its own, shared on social media Saturday that it was supporting Eaebametoong with wood and traditional foods.

Health officials across Canada recently moved away from using only COVID-19 case counts as a reliable indicator of the spread with the Omicron variant. But these numbers are critical in small, remote First Nations, even if patients do not need emergency care.

During a recent outbreak in Bearskin Lake First Nation, it fell to a group of about 20 people to manage the community after more than half of the residents tested positive or went into isolation. Even though no one died or needed serious care, the experience left front-line workers and residents exhausted and burnt out.