A season to remember for the Thunder Bay North Stars

The Thunder Bay North Stars are having a season to remember.

Not only is the team sitting comfortably atop the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) rankings, but they've also held the number-two spot in the Canadian Junior Hockey League's (CJHL) national Junior 'A' team rankings for most of this season.

The CJHL is an association of Canadian Junior 'A' teams and leagues; more than 130 teams are part of it, said North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne, and plenty of factors are taken into account when the rankings are compiled.

"They put a weight system on your league," he said. "Some leagues, they don't feel the competition's quite as good."

'A lot of skill'

"Winning percentage, they put goals for, goals against, they look at all that and then they put it together in their formula."

And when it comes to this year's North Stars, well — the team is simply very good, DeGagne said.

"We have a talented group, and we're able to keep them together," he said. "We have a lot of skill, we have a very offensive-minded team, we have very good goaltending, our defence is playing really well."

"We seem to be able to find the net when we need to, and it's just everything's really worked out so far for us. So hopefully, we can continue."

As of Sunday, the North Stars were sitting in first place in the SIJHL with 94 points (that comes after 52 games played, with 46 wins, four losses, one overtime loss, and one shootout loss).

The North Stars last played Saturday night, dropping that game to the Red Lake Miners by a score of 6-4 (the Miners are currently in second place in the SIJHL with 75 points).

Neither the North Stars nor the Miners played Sunday or Monday; the Miners don't take the ice again until March 15, when they'll face the North Stars in Thunder Bay.

Homegrown players

There's another unique thing at play this year with the North Stars, DeGagne says. Twenty-two of the team's 23 players are from Thunder Bay.

"That normally doesn't happen in junior hockey," he said. "That's more minor hockey or midget hockey, when you have kids from your own community."

That has its advantages and disadvantages, DeGagne said.

On the positive side, the players love playing at home, he said. They play in front of their family and friends, and they can go to school or work during the day, and then practice and play at night.

One disadvantage, though, is trades can be tricky, as players may not want to leave home. The team hasn't seen many situations like that in DeGagne's two years with the club, he said, but it has come up.

"We're a little more sensitive to it," DeGagne said. "We want kids from our community."

"Normally ... they get traded and they have to go, but it's easier said than done sometimes."

Looking ahead

The national rankings, he said, will help keep the eligible players from this year's North Stars roster on the team; only five players will be aging out of the SIJHL after the season, DeGagne said.

"We really have 18 kids that could, theoretically, come back," he said. "It's all about recruitment, and getting kids to come and play, and believing in our culture and our program, and also the league."

"It's amazing how it has put us on the map."

The SIJHL regular season wraps up on March 16.

The North Stars next take the ice on Tuesday, March 12, when they host the Fort Frances Lakers at the Fort William Gardens. Game time is 7:30 p.m.