Officials with North Star Air say no one was hurt after one of its cargo planes crashed into a lake near a northern Ontario First Nation early Friday morning.

The Basler BT-67 aircraft went down near Eabametoong around 12:40 a.m. ET, the company said in a statement, adding there were no passengers or cargo onboard and neither of the two members of the flight crew was injured.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) told CBC News that the initial reports it has received indicate the plane lost power in both engines shortly after takeoff and then landed in Eabamet Lake. The two members of the crew were able to exit the plane and swim to shore, the TSB said.

The safety board said it is still gathering information and, based on that, officials will decide whether to send an investigative team to the scene.

North Star Air said it activated its emergency response plan and notified the Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada, and that it will fully cooperate with investigators.