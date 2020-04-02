North Star Air ground crew employee tests positive for COVID-19

North Star Air has confirmed that a ground staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The airline carrier, which has operating bases in Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Pickle Lake and Kapuskasing, said in a statement on Thursday that an employee was on training courses prior to returning home on March 10 for scheduled time off.

"During the employees two weeks off he developed flu-like symptoms, and has since fully recovered," said officials with North Star Air in a media release.

The airline said the employee's manager elected to keep the individual at home in self-isolation, and requested a test for COVID-19 based on his symptoms. North Star Air was informed by the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) of the positive COVID-19 test on April 1, 2020.

"At the recommendation of the NWHU, the employee will remain in isolation for an additional 14 days," reads the statement from the airline.

The NWHU catchment area is the western portion of northwestern Ontario, including Dryden, Kenora, Fort Frances, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout.

Officials with North Star Air said they've received confirmation from the NWHU that employees who were in close contact with the individual during the training courses, from March 6 to 9, were not exposed to the virus "during the period of communicability" and therefore are not at risk.

"No other North Star Air employees were exposed to the employee during the time period in question," read the statement from North Star Air.

The airline added that the NWHU declined to test three other employees based on the circumstances, and due to a lack of symptoms.

"We commend the employee and manager for following company protocol and taking the necessary precautions in helping prevent further spread," said airline officials.

North Star Air has put a number of safety protocols in place since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, which includes pre-boarding health checks and passenger screening.

The airline has also prohibited passengers from disembarking from aircrafts during stops at northern bases for fuel.

The airline's northern bases, including Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Kapuskasing and Thompson, have also restricted access to the public.