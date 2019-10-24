North Spirit Lake First Nation declares state of emergency

Chief and council in North Spirit Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario declared a state of emergency Thursday stating in a written release that "an escalation of drugs fueling the addiction epidemic and a breakdown of the community's water system has caused widespread crisis."

Chief Caroline Keesic made the declaration on Thursday afternoon, explaining that essential services including water and power have been interrupted by a lack of operations personnel.

"Our community has been devastated by an influx of drugs and breakdowns in vital infrastructure. Our people are suffering, and we are beyond our ability to respond with the necessary supports," Keesic said in a written statement issued by Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN).

"We had no choice but to call this State of Emergency as we require an immediate response from the appropriate federal and provincial agencies with resources to support our members suffering from harmful addictions and to help leadership stabilize the community."

Community workers, including nursing staff and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service officers, are operating at maximum capacity, the statement added. The community's school has also been temporarily closed.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation officials said they are mobilizing an emergency response, which includes immediate shipments of food, clothing and other supplies. A plane is expected to deliver those items to the community on Thursday night.

Arrangements are also being made for a crisis response team to travel to the community to provide mental health supports.

Desperate situation

NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler described the community as being in a desperate situation.

"We're just focused on the immediate needs of the community," Fiddler said. "We're making sure they have access to food and water, especially the children and the youth in the community to make sure they have access to recreation programming and supports like mental health that may be required."

"The issues that we're seeing now in the community are long-standing. There has to be a work plan developed."

Fiddler said parts to repair the water system, which suffered a major leak and break, are expected to be flown into the community this weekend, with a temporary fix possible next week. A permanent repair won't be possible until next spring or summer because the required materials can only be sent to the community on ice roads, he added.

An existing addiction epidemic..A sudden influx of drugs is making that crisis worse. Then the water system breaks down. North Spirit Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency. We hear from Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler about the desperate situation in that community. 7:12

Community has "suffered for years"

A news release from NAN said the community has "suffered for years from long-standing issues stemming from severe addiction and mental health issues," with a recent influx of drugs exacerbating the situation and resulting in a shortage of services and resources.

An official with Ontario's Ministry of Indigenous Affairs said NAN notified the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre of Ontario (PEOC) on Wednesday about the potential of an emergency declaration due to a social crisis in North Spirit Lake First Nation.

In an email to CBC/Radio-Canada, the offical stated the centre then "contacted Indigenous Services Canada and confirmed that they are leading the response and are working with the community to address the immediate water system issues, public safety and health needs of the community."

The email added that the Declaration of Emergency was received at 11:30am Thursday, and the ministry continues to monitor the situation closely, while reaching out to Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Indigenous Services Canada to determine next steps.

The remote northwestern Ontario Indigenous community, which is about 170 kilometres northeast of Red Lake, is only accessible by air and winter roads.