North-side trail to close starting Monday

A multi-use trail on Thunder Bay's north side will be closed to the public for a few days starting Monday, the city said.

The trail, which runs under the Harbour Expressway and links Confederation College to Riverside Drive will be closed until Wednesday due to culvert replacement work.

Trail users will not be able to pass under the Harbour Expressway during the work period.

The city said people can still get from the college to Riverside Drive by using the following alternate route:

Take the new multi-use trail from Confederation College to the intersection of the Harbour Expressway and Golf Links Road

Then, take the Darrell Matson Trail along the west side of Golf Links Road

Finally, use the road shoulder on Central Avenue to get to Riverside Drive

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.