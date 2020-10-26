North Shore Puzzles promotes Thunder Bay's landmarks piece by piece

A new company in Thunder Bay, Ont., is giving people the chance to appreciate some of the region's most-famous landmarks one piece at a time.

"We're into photography, and had a lot of unique photos just of landmarks in the area," said Mitchell Argue, who co-owns North Shore Puzzles with his wife, Bethany. "So we kind of wanted to do something with those photos, and even work just to promote the landmarks we have in Thunder Bay."

"After some research, we found a process of making pictures into jigsaw puzzles, so we've started doing that."

The process involves making a large print of an image, which is then glued onto a chipboard backing.

The company then makes the image into a puzzle using a puzzle press.

Currently, the North Shore Puzzles catalogue includes puzzles with images of the Terry Fox Monument, a lighthouse in the region, Silver Islet, High Falls, the Nipigon River Bridge, and the Lake Superior Sea Lion.

A Kakabeka Falls puzzle is planned for release in November, Argue said.

"We already offer custom jigsaw puzzles, where people can send us their own photo, and we will turn that into a puzzle," he said.

The company has also begun working with artists to turn their artwork into puzzles, as well, he said.

For more information, or to purchase a puzzle, visit the North Shore Puzzles website.