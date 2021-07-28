City of Thunder Bay seeks north core redesign feedback

Thunder Bay's north core looks very different this summer, and the city is looking for input on how much of it will stay that way going forward.

The city's north core redesign pilot projects have seen lanes of traffic closed off to accommodate more pedestrians and patios in the area; the city on Wednesday ran an pop-up input booth in the north core, to get public feedback directly.

"We've got a number of stakeholder groups coming by," Guy Walter, landscape architect with the city, said Wednesday. "Having these meetings on Zoom, they just don't get the same sense. So this way, we can really open up the conversations directly with people, and we're going to be taking everybody's feedback."

While the pop-up input booth was only running Wednesday afternoon, feedback can still be provided via the city's Get Involved website.

Based on that feedback, changes to the north core could become permanent, as a section of Red River Road is set to be ripped up next year for sewer and water work, which gives the city the chance to redesign the area.

And if the streetscape pilot projects are successful, they could start to turn up in other parts of the city, as well, Walter said.

"All these materials, that we put into these projects, they're the city's property," he said. "As we make these transitions in the south core, we put the same kind of policies and strategies in play, and we've got experience doing it here."

"We're testing it here, and it'll be a smoother machine as we roll it out next year and the next year, across the city."