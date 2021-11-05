Indigenous Services ministry doesn't have a timeline for repairing clinic in North Caribou Lake

A new sprinkler system will be installed at North Caribou Lake First Nation's clinic after a burst pipe caused the building's ceiling to collapse last month.

The pipe — which was part of the clinic's fire suppression system — broke on Oct. 18.

The break occurred above one of the clinic's apartments, which are used by nurses.

The clinic has since been shut down. A temporary clinic was set up in a trailer nearby.

North Caribou Lake (also known as Weagamow) is a remote community approximately 320 km north of Sioux Lookout in northwestern Ontario. The community and the Windigo First Nations Council have been meeting with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) about repairs.

In a statement emailed to CBC News on Tuesday evening, ISC spokesperson Randy Legault-Rankin said a definitive timeline for repairs is not yet available.

"North Caribou Lake, Windigo and ISC have agreed that a new sprinkler system is required to ensure the safety of the clinic," the statement reads. "This will require a formal procurement process with approval from North Caribou Lake — and support from Windigo — at each stage of that process."

"Additionally, North Caribou Lake First Nation leadership will need to review and accept the scope of work and repair schedules put forth by the multiple technicians before additional repairs can begin."

ISC said an assessment of the fire alarm and sprinkler systems took place on Monday, and an initial cleanup of the clinic has also been completed.

An engineering and structural assessment has also been conducted, but results had not yet been delivered to ISC, Windigo, and North Caribou Lake as of Tuesday evening.