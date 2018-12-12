Thunder Bay athletes bring home medals from Nordic ski event

A group of Nordic ski athletes from Thunder Bay, Ont., made a big splash this past weekend at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in British Columbia, during the Haywood NorAm/ U.S. Super Tour.

The Nordic Skiing event took place on December 8 and 9 and local athletes had a chance to compete in the Free Technique Skate Sprints on Saturday and the Interval Start Classic races on Sunday.

Thunder Bay's Lappe Nordic Club member Evan Palmer-Charrette claimed the silver medal following Saturday's Senior Men's Free Technique Sprints B Final, while Lakehead varsity team member Conor McGovern captured the bronze in the Junior Men's B Final and Heidi Stewart nabbed silver for Junior Women.

On Sunday, Katherine Stewart-Jones from the National Team Development Centre in northwestern Ontario claimed a gold medal in her ten kilometre Interval Start Classic race.

Big Thunder's Ontario Ski Team member Erik Schlyter also made it to the podium after this past weekend's events, as he earned a bronze medal in Junior Boys.

According to a written release from officials at the Big Thunder Nordic Ski Club issued on Tuesday, senior athletes will travel to Alberta to compete at the World Junior event from December 14 to 16 while local organizers are preparing to host the Canada Winter Games trials at Lappe from January 4 to 6, 2019.