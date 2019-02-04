Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay Police Service's non-emergency line down due to Tbaytel outage

The Thunder Bay Police Service's non-emergency line is under repair on Monday due to a Tbaytel outage, according to a written statement.

The public is asked not to call the emergency line for non-emergency calls

The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking the public to not call the emergency line for non-emergency calls as Tbaytel is working to repair the outage. (CBC)

Police said the emergency 911 line is working, but there might be possible intermittent issues. 

Callers are encouraged to immediately try again if they fail to connect to 911.

Officers are asking the public not to call the emergency line for non-emergency calls, but instead to wait for Tbaytel to resolve the issue.

