Thunder Bay Police Service's non-emergency line active again after Tbaybel outage

The Thunder Bay Police Service's non-emergency line is active again after Tbaytel's outage on Monday afternoon, officials have confirmed.

Police released a written statement on Monday saying that the force's non-emergency line went down as part of a wider local telecommunications outage.

They asked the public not to call 911 for non-emergency calls but instead to wait for Tbaytel to resolve the issue.

Police subsequently thanked the public for their "continued understanding and cooperation" the service outage.

The service also reminded callers to wait until issues are resolved if the non-emergency lines are disrupted again in the future.