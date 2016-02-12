Eight artists in Thunder Bay, Ont., receive nominations for NOMFA

Projects by Coleman Hell, the Honest Heart Collective, Greenbank and filmmaker Michelle Derosiers are among the nominees for this year's Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards.

In total, eight artists from Thunder Bay, Ont., have received nominations.

Local screenwriter Lee Chambers is the only northwestern Ontario to receive two nominations, both of them in the Outstanding Screenwriter category. He is nominated along with Nick Murphy for his work on Slade, as well as with Kris Ketonen for his work on Norbert and the Gnomes.

Michelle Derosier's film Angelique's Isle has earned her an Outstanding Director nomination, while Greenbank's album Glory Days earned engineer Chris Dorota an Outstanding Engineer nomination.

In the Outstanding Video category, two Thunder Bay artists will face off against one another: Kutch for Bottleneck and Webby D for Alright Okay.

Started in 2003, the Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards were an annual event until 2013, when they switched to being a biennial celebration.

The awards will be presented on May 25 to close out an industry conference in Sudbury, Ont.