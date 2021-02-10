Opposition leaders give municipal leaders their thoughts on provincial government

Municipal leaders from across northwestern Ontario heard from provincial opposition parties that the government isn't doing enough to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) is holding its annual conference this week, virtually, with the main topics include dealing with, and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial politicians are invited to make remarks at the annual event, including opposition party leaders.

NDP leader and Leader of the Official Opposition Andrea Horwath said the governing Ontario PC Party is still planning to move ahead on cuts it proposed two years ago.

"And maybe the most frightening of all, he is still cutting public health. Mr. Ford is still plowing ahead with his plan to cut and amalgamate public health units from 34 down to just 10, and push more of the costs onto municipalities."

The decision to shift public health spending more toward municipalities was met with strong opposition when it was first proposed.

Horwath said the Ford government is not prioritizing the needs of northwestern Ontario and is instead only governing from Queen's Park.

A similar tone was struck by Steven Del Duca, the provincial Liberal leader.

He pointed to a lack of consultation between community leaders, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and Lakehead University as a decision being made in southern Ontario, without speaking to any northerners impact by the decision.

Del Duca also pointed out numerous delays with twinning Highway 11/17 and changes in mineral exploration as decisions having a negative impact on the region.

"All of this and so much more, will only be done properly for northwestern Ontario if leaders in government and leaders outside of government listen to the women [and] men who bring the advice, the guidance and the expertise to the table," Del Duca said.

Premier Doug Ford was slated to address the group on Wednesday, but his video remarks have now been moved to Friday, before ten provincial ministers are made available for questions from conference attendees.