Washout could close Thunder Bay-area highway for weeks, ministry says

Thunder Bay

It may be weeks before repairs to a washed-out stretch of highway west of Thunder Bay are complete, and the road has been re-opened to traffic, the Ministry of Transportation said Thursday.

A section of Highway 590, west of Thunder Bay, remains completely closed to traffic due to a washout, the Ministry of Transportation Said.

Highway 590, between Boreal Timber Road/Cronk Road and Adrian Lake Road, is closed in both directions due to the washout, a ministry spokesperson said.

The washout was caused by recent flooding on the highway. The spokesperson said the northbound lane has been washed out, and the southbound lane undermined.

A contractor is at the site, and repairs have begun. The ministry said repairs could take two to three weeks.

Detours are in place.

