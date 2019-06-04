Flood warning issued for rural Thunder Bay-area communities: LRCA

A number of communities around Thunder Bay are under a flood warning due to high amounts of precipitation, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) said.

The warning encompasses Oliver-Paipoonge, Neebing, O'Connor and Gillies.

Up to 32 millimetres of precipitation was recorded in those areas overnight, the LRCA said, with higher levels in O'Connor and on the Whitefish River. More precipitation is expected over the next 24 hours.

In a media release issued later Tuesday, OPP said the Whitefish River is currently 1.9 metres above its normal level.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Closure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Closure</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hymers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hymers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY588?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY588</a> both directions - Logan Rd (W), all lanes closed due to flooding. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONHwys</a> —@511Ontario

OPP said in Nolalu, Highway 588 is closed in both directions at both Logan Road and Highway 593.

Water is also over the road at several locations:

Old Silver Mountain Road and Leeper Road

Pardee Road and Devon Road

Delint Road and North Side Road

Highway 593 and Sunset Road

Highway 588 and Rintala Loop

Old Mill Road at base of the Bailey bridge

OPP officers and staff from the MTO, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and LRCA are currently on scene at the flooded areas.

OPP said flooding is also happening in Gillies and O'Connor townships.

The public is advised to exercise caution around waterways, and move items stored along riverbanks to higher ground.