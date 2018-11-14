Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre expanding Kenora services thanks to federal funding

The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre (NOIC) will expand its Kenora services thanks to federal government funding.

FedNor announced Monday it was providing about $500,000 to the NOIC, which will allow the organization to add one full-time employee and additional advisory services at its Kenora office.

"The addition of a new advisor and office in Kenora will help us keep up with the demand, as well as look to strengthen our network, increase synergies, and offer more and better innovation programs and services to our regional client base," said NOIC manager Judy Sander.

The new staff member in Kenora will provide support and resources to small businesses in the region, the government said in a media release. In addition, the funding will allow the NOIC to offer events and workshops for Kenora, Rainy River, and Treaty 3 communities.

"Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy," Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for FedNor, said at Monday's announcement in Kenora. "Today's investment in the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre builds on our competitive advantages and will result in increasing services for innovative businesses, boosting economic growth and creating good, middle-class jobs for Canadians."