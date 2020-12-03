Province overhauls Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation

The province has overhauled the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), launching four brand-new funding programs on Thursday.

"We know NOHFC investments can be the catalyst for many businesses and community projects," said Greg Rickford, Kenora-Rainy River MPP, and Ontario minister of energy, northern development and mines. "They're an important part of leveraging funds that I know … small business owners and municipalities and other stakeholders, universities use to leverage larger investments."

"And I think that's the key piece to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, essentially making dreams of a new community rec centre or a business expansion, a reality."

The four new NOHFC programs are:

The Community Enhancement Program, which funds upgrades and repairs to community assets, such as recreational facilities and community centres, as well as broadband infrastructure.

The Cultural Supports Program, which will be used to develop the region's film and television industry and supporting events such as conferences and festivals.

The Invest North Program, which supports business development and expansion and research and development.

And People and Talent Program, which is focused on developing the region's workforce through internships and apprenticeships, and providing more opportunities for job experience for Indigenous people.

The four new programs replace previous NOHFC funding programs.

Rickford said the changes come after consultations with people, businesses and organizations in the region.

"We heard your feedback loud and clear, and that's why our teams developed the new Northern Ontario Heritage Fund," he said. "Programs that support more projects in rural and northern communities, target existing and emerging industry sectors, provide more work opportunities for Indigenous people, and address the skilled labour shortage across the north, finally making it easier for more people, more communities and more businesses to apply for funding with these new programs in place today."

Vic Fedeli, the Ontario economic development minister, said the funding application process has been simplified and the new programs will support more projects in smaller communities in the north.

"As Ontario's north becomes a bigger player in our province's economic success, adjustments to programs like the ones announced today are going to help accelerate the success of northern businesses, northern organisations and municipalities right across the board," Fedeli said during a virtual news conference. "So these successes will ensure growth, and that's what's going to create good-paying jobs and … build our communities and build strength in our families."

For more information, visit the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation website.