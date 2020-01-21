Skip to Main Content
No one hurt in Limbrick house fire in Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay·New

No one hurt in Limbrick house fire in Thunder Bay

Fire broke out Monday at about noon at 36 Limbrick Street.

Firefighters hold fire to one unit

CBC News ·
(Cathy Alex/CBC)

A fire that broke out Monday afternoon in a Limbrick Street housing unit was quickly brought under control and nobody was injured.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reported the first arriving unit from nearby Station 4 found heavy smoke coming from the structure and a second alarm was called.

According to a media release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire inside a housing unit but it was quickly brought under control and the damage was confined to the single unit.

Fire rescue reported no one was injured in the fire.

In all, a total of five pumpers, a platoon chief and an aeriel ladder unit were called to the scene.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue gave no indication of cause and stated the fire is under investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|