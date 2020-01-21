No one hurt in Limbrick house fire in Thunder Bay

A fire that broke out Monday afternoon in a Limbrick Street housing unit was quickly brought under control and nobody was injured.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reported the first arriving unit from nearby Station 4 found heavy smoke coming from the structure and a second alarm was called.

According to a media release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire inside a housing unit but it was quickly brought under control and the damage was confined to the single unit.

Fire rescue reported no one was injured in the fire.

In all, a total of five pumpers, a platoon chief and an aeriel ladder unit were called to the scene.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue gave no indication of cause and stated the fire is under investigation.