Nishnawbe Aski Police Service names new chief

Roland Morrison is the new Chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS), the force's board announced in a written release Monday.

He becomes the first recruited member of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation to move through the ranks, and be named chief.

Morrison, who was born and raised in Moose Factory, Ont., has extensive experience in the areas of front line policing and supervising, working in the crime unit, and serving as an executive officer, and regional inspector.

The member of the Chapleau Cree First Nation also spent six years as the Deputy Chief of Police in charge of operations, the release stated.

He attended post-secondary education at Sir Sanford Fleming College in Peterborough, Ontario before joining the NAPS.

Morrison's appointment became effective April 2, after acting in the role since September 2018 following the retirement announcement of the former chief, Terry Armstrong.

The board stated that an official swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled at a future date.