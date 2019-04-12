'Honour and privilege' to be new Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief, says Roland Morrison

The new chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) , serving 35 First Nations communities in northern Ontario, said it is a "real honour and an extreme privilege" to be named leader of the largest Indigenous force in Canada.

"When you're a member of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) itself, it is an extreme honour, because I am from the territory that we police," said Roland Morrison,

The member of the Chapleau Cree First Nation, who was born and raised in Moose Factory, is the first NAN recruit to rise through the ranks and take over the top job.

'NAPS can be a career'

The new Chief of the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service is the first chief to work his way up through the ranks of the service. We speak to Roland Morrison about what he sees for the future. 7:31

Morrison said he hopes his success will encourage other young officers to stay with NAPS, which has detachments from the Manitoba border to the Quebec border and north to the James Bay Coast, an area equalling two-thirds of the province of Ontario.

"NAPS can be a career for our civilians. NAPS can be a career for our officers, and if you have it within you to dream and set goals for yourself, and rise through the ranks, the opportunity will be there for that. It will be there for a person who wants to stay with NAPS and commit long-term," he said. "I'm a testament to that."

But the job will not be without challenges, said Morrison, noting that one of the most pressing issues for the service is the flow of drugs, particularly opioids, into remote communities and the associated health and social problems caused by their use, as well as the increase in crimes such as break-and-enters as people look for ways to fund their habit.

Drugs remain 'lucrative market' in NAN communities

NAPS has only two drugs officers "so certainly when we look at the number of officers that we're going to be hiring over the next several years, one of our plans is to increase our drug officer unit so that we can effectively look into investigating the drugs that are coming into our communities."

Those drugs are often brought into communities by "outsiders" said Morrison.

"They were linking up with people from our communities and selling those drugs to NAN people," he said. "They saw the lucrative market and they've been taking advantage of it and really exploiting it."

Aims to increase training opportunities, boost resources

Priorities for Morrison include making it easier for his officers to receive training, and hopefully increase the resources available to the force.

NAPS has achieved parity with the Ontario Provincial Police on wages, however "we still have officers working alone and with the OPP they have it in their collective agreement that they can't be working alone."

He said the service is also still working on infrastructure improvements around housing and detachments, and hoping to see more enforcement by the Ministry of the Attorney General of band bylaws on issues like bringing alcohol and other intoxicants into the community.

Morrison's appointment became effective April 2, after acting in the role since September 2018 following the retirement announcement of the former chief, Terry Armstrong.

His official swearing-in date has not yet been announced.



