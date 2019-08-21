Thunder Bay man faces several charges after stealing truck, fleeing from police, ramming OPP vehicles

A 22-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing several charges after stealing a vehicle in Nipigon and using it to ram two OPP vehicles, police said.

The string of incidents began at about 9:45 p.m. on Monday, when a Nipigon resident called OPP to report that someone had stolen their pickup truck from their driveway.

Officers began patrolling, and found the vehicle about five minutes later in Nipigon. An officer attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.

The officer obtained a description of the driver and vehicle, but didn't pursue, citing public safety concerns.

The area was contained, but the vehicle continued to drive past OPP officers several times without stopping. OPP officers deployed spike belts, and two of the stolen vehicle's tires were punctured.

However, the vehicle didn't stop, and continued driving through a residential area at a high rate of speed.

The stolen vehicle then rammed two OPP vehicles, causing significant damage. Shortly after, the stolen vehicle became stuck in a ditch, and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police arrested the accused a short time later, after receiving a tip about his location from local residents.

OPP said James Kenneth Rule is facing a number of charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, dangerous driving, mischief, and driving while impaired.

He remains in custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail.