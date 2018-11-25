All 4 lanes of Nipigon River bridge now open, province says

All four lanes of the bridge over the Nipigon River east of Thunder Bay, Ont., have re-opened, according to a statement from the province.

That comes nearly three years after the bridge, described as the first cable-stayed bridge in Ontario, failed in January 2016, just weeks after it opened. Engineering reports found that a combination of design and installation deficiencies caused the failure, which effectively severed the Trans-Canada Highway.

Improperly tightened bolts on one part of the bridge snapped, causing the decking to lift about 60 centimetres.

The bridge was opened to two lanes of traffic about a month and a half after the failure with work to restore all four lanes ongoing since.

That work was completed, with all lanes opening on Friday, the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines said in a statement.

The bridge also features a separate sidewalk for pedestrians.

The government's statement said that fully opening the bridge "helps improve the safety and reliability of the Trans-Canada highway system."