Nipigon OPP make arrests in connection to violent abduction
Thunder Bay

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two men in connection to a abduction that took place in the Nipigon, Ont. area earlier this month, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Members of the OPP northwest region crime unit are continuing their investigation into a violent abduction that took place earlier this month in Nipigon Ont. A police presence remains in the community. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two men in connection to an ongoing investigation surrounding a violent abduction in the Nipigon, Ont. area earlier this month.

Police said officers were dispatched to a report of a male having been abducted, forcibly confined and assaulted with a firearm in the town of Nipigon on Sept. 14, 2020.

The victim of the alleged abduction escaped his captors and received assistance from a witness who contacted OPP, police said in a news release on Sept. 21.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital with significant injuries.

Police identify four suspects

As a result of the investigation, four suspects have been identified by OPP, two of which have been arrested.

This includes a 29-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont. man and a 32-year-old Nipigon, Ont. man, who have been charged with numerous firearm related offences, including kidnapping while using firearms, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon.

Police said both of the accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Sept. 15, and have been remanded into custody.

Members of the northwest region crime unit are continuing their investigation and a police presence remains in the community, said police.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to immediately contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), should you wish to remain anonymous.

