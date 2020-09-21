Nipigon OPP make arrests in connection to violent abduction

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two men in connection to an ongoing investigation surrounding a violent abduction in the Nipigon, Ont. area earlier this month.

Police said officers were dispatched to a report of a male having been abducted, forcibly confined and assaulted with a firearm in the town of Nipigon on Sept. 14, 2020.

The victim of the alleged abduction escaped his captors and received assistance from a witness who contacted OPP, police said in a news release on Sept. 21.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital with significant injuries.

Police identify four suspects

As a result of the investigation, four suspects have been identified by OPP, two of which have been arrested.

This includes a 29-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont. man and a 32-year-old Nipigon, Ont. man, who have been charged with numerous firearm related offences, including kidnapping while using firearms, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon.

Police said both of the accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Sept. 15, and have been remanded into custody.

Members of the northwest region crime unit are continuing their investigation and a police presence remains in the community, said police.