3 candidates looking for Nipigon mayor's chair

Three people will let their names stand this fall to become the next mayor of Nipigon, Ont.

The incumbent, Richard Harvey, has been mayor for the past dozen years, and hopes to add another four years to his reign. Two-term councillor Gordon Mackenzie and former councillor Barry Laukkanen are also in the running.

Richard Harvey has been the mayor of Nipigon for the past 12 years, and is running for another term. (Richard Harvey) Harvey said he wants to keep Nipigon on its current track, by bringing in more tourism, working with Parks Canada, and attracting more people from Thunder Bay to live in the community.

"Position ourselves, market ourselves as a community to those people who are looking for quality of life, within proximity to all the services that are found in a larger city," said Harvey.

Mackenzie echoes some of those sentiments, noting he would like to diversify Nipigon's economy.

Gordon Mackenzie is running to be the mayor of Nipigon, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC) He said the community, although a mill town at one time, was relying too much on forestry to bring in jobs and tax revenue.

"We have had a fair focus on tourism. I would like to see our economic development office do a little bit more work on promoting small business," said Mackenzie.

"People that are working in two's or three's, or maybe a facility that would employ 25 people."

Mackenzie said he would like to see more attention paid to recycling in Nipigon, to avoid "costly mistakes" other communities in the area have made, referring to communities that let their landfills get to capacity too quickly.

Barry Laukkanen, a former councillor who is running for mayor, could not be reached for comment.

The municipal election is October 22.