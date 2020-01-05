Snowfall warning in effect for Nipigon and Marathon areas

A snowfall warning is in effect for Nipigon, Marathon, Schreiber and Rossport, Ont.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 15 centimetres of snow in those areas and winds of up to 15 kilometres per hour.

The weather office is predicting snowfall across northwestern Ontario for Sunday with most areas expected to receive between two and five centimetres.

Thunder Bay is forecasted to receive five to 10 centimetres.

In addition to the snowfall, Thunder Bay and areas west of the city are expected to see gusts of wind up to 40 or 50 kilometres per hour during parts of the day.

Highs Sunday will reach -1 C in Thunder Bay, minus three or four to the west of the city, and minus seven to the east – with wind chills of -8 to -12 degrees in Thunder Bay and to the west of the city.