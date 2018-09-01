Leaders of First Nations around Lake Nipigon in northwestern Ontario held an emergency summit after concerns over what they say are the number of houseboat operations on the lake, and the potential environmental impact.

Gull Bay Chief Wilfred King said residents around the area started to notice an "alarming" number of large houseboat operators and were concerned over how many fish they were taking and where they were dumping sewage.

"Some of the members of the First Nations had contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and asked about whether or not there were proper permits and so forth in relation to these boats," King explained.

"The MNR took the position that they knew nothing of these boats and they had no idea what we were talking about."

He said, although this is the first time the ministry has failed to consult with them before letting non-Indigenous commercial outfitters operate on the lake, there has been "a lot of animosity toward [the] MNR for a long time."

'No consultations needed'

Darrell Splett is the operator of Big Fish Ontario, which is one of the houseboat companies on the lake.

He said he's opposed to the cease and desist order levelled against his company as he said he consulted with the Transport Canada marine division in Thunder Bay on how they should license the boats.

"Then we had meetings with the MNR ... regarding 'can we do this?' 'Are we doing this right?'" he said.

"After that, it's crown land camping permits," Splett said. "There's no consultation needed ... because we are following the rules of the day, so to speak."

Big Fish Ontario is one of the house boat operations on Lake Nipigon. (Big Fish Ontario / Facebook)

He said they first launched their boats in Gull Bay and were welcomed by the community.

"As far as sewage, [the boats] all have enough capacity to last a full season ... they were designed that way and they'll get pumped out in the fall at High Hill Harbour."

Unanimous decision

During the emergency meeting, First Nation leaders in Gull Bay, Rocky Bay, Red Rock and Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek unanimously decided to ask the ministry for a cease and desist order on those boats.

Wilfred King is chief of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (Gull Bay First Nation). (Nokiiwin Tribal Council)

King said they want to have the boats docked elsewhere until they can "ascertain as much information in terms of the regulatory requirements and whether or not permits were issued for this operation."

"We want them off the lake as soon as we can [and] they have to sit dormant until we come to a resolution on this."

Ministry's response

CBC News contacted the ministry about the issue and received a written statement stating that "the government takes its duty to consult very seriously ... [and] are aware of the concerns regarding the operation of large houseboats on Lake Nipigon."

Ministry officials added that "ministry staff will work with the Lake Nipigon area's First Nations' chiefs to address the issues they have raised."

"The Ministry has also conducted compliance inspections on the houseboats with respect to fishing regulations and boater safety to ensure regulations are being followed."