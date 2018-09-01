As the leaves start to change colour and the temperature dips to single digits, it's clear that summer is on its way out, and fall is in the air. And with the Labour Day long weekend just around the corner, anglers in northwestern Ontario are gearing up for the annual Nipigon Fall Fishing Festival.

Starting on Aug. 31 and running until Sept. 3, the 54th annual Nipigon Fall Fishing Festival features a beer garden, slo-pitch tournament and even a parade planned for Saturday morning.

Although the festival has gone through a lot of changes over the years, the CBC's Outdoor Columnist, Gord Ellis, said he recently had a reminder about the history of the event when he received a call from a resident, David Matson, who had found some old newspapers in his house, including a 1966 publication dedicated to the festival.

One of the grand prizes was a 1966 automatic Mustang hardtop, valued at $4100. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Ellis said back in 1966, the big prizes for the event were all focused around speckled trout.

Earlier this week, he spoke to Matson to find out what those prizes were.