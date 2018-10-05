Two charged in Nipigon Fentanyl bust

Two men from Mississauga are facing charges after Greenstone OPP seized more $124,000 worth of Fentanyl near Nipigon on Thursday.

OPP said officers were notified just before 1 p.m. about a black sports car that had stolen gas from a Nipigon service station.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Highway 11, just north of Windegokan Lake Road, and pulled it over.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up 248 grams of purple Fentanyl, police said.

The two men, aged 19 and 21, are facing drug trafficking and theft charges.

Both appeared in court on March 22.