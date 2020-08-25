OPP have charged a 30-year-old woman from Collingwood, Ont., over the death of a man in Nipigon.

OPP said officers were dispatched to Stillwater Park on Highway 11/17 at about 3:46 a.m. Sunday.

An unresponsive male was located at the scene, and taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The accused has been charged with dangerous operation causing death.

She's next due in court on Wednesday.

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Technical Collision Investigators, and Forensic Identification Services are investigating, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, the service said.

No further details have been provided.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Seth Dionne of Thornbury, Ont.

A postmortem examination has been scheduled for Wednesday in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.